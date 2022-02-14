SAND Crypto Looking for Fresh Gains With Luxury Metaverse Architecture Partnership

If you’ve always wanted a palatial estate, but without all the long walks from the master suite to the pool, you might be in luck. Blockchain metaverse project Sandbox (SAND-USD) is bridging the gap between fine art, real estate and the virtual realm. The company’s new partnership is upping the ante for digital real estate investment; Sandbox fans hope it can also lead to gains for the SAND crypto.
Sandbox is one of crypto’s biggest metaverse players right now. The 36th-largest currency by market capitalization, SAND fuels a virtual economy that rivals peer network Decentraland (MANA-USD) and even the Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) backed Horizon Worlds.
Unfortunately for the network, though, SAND has been thrown into disarray in recent weeks. The token has been on the decline since the beginning of the new year, ultimately bottoming out at under $3 — a far cry from its $8.40 all-time high just two months prior.
Yet, things don’t look very bleak for the Sandbox platform. In fact, it seems to be only just getting started. The network has been putting its foot on the gas recently, with more and more investors piling into the platform’s virtual real estate sales. It’s also planning on ramping the real estate trend further, pairing with a new luxury virtual architecture firm on new properties.
SAND Crypto Seeks New Gains With Shift/Space Partnership
A tweet from the Sandbox team today shows that the platform is continuing to push the real estate trend as long as investors are fervently buying up digital property. A partnership with a virtual architecture firm called Shift/Space is appealing to a more refined crowd. Investors hope the new collaboration can help boost the SAND crypto.
Sandbox developers posted an announcement of the partnership earlier today, detailing what it calls “Project Aurora.” The end goal is to create patches of real estate on the Sandbox platform that integrate avant garde and modern architecture. It is doing this through the new metaverse architecture company. Shift/Space is responsible for designing nine total pieces of meticulously detailed digital real estate for Sandbox. These plots will be auctioned off through OpenSea as they are unveiled. The flagship Project Aurora house will list on the site on Feb. 24.
With these hopeful catalysts, Sandbox is getting a lot of talk. The platform is also seeing a bump in trading volume, with 23% more SAND transacting today over yesterday. Yet, the token is still slow to post gains. This afternoon, the SAND crypto is losing about 4%. Investors will surely be keeping their eyes on their portfolios as the Shift/Space auctions continue to build momentum.
On the date of publication, Brenden Rearick did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.