Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

Rise and shine, trader! It’s time to wake up, grab a cup of coffee, and go over the biggest pre-market stock movers for Thursday!
This morning’s stock movement is largely due to companies releasing Q4 earnings reports but there are other factors affecting shares today.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) stock is surging more than 24% thanks to a strong earnings beat for the fourth quarter of 2021.
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares are soaring over 21% following news of TikTok integration.
- Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) stock is rising more than 16% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Global E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) shares are climbing over 16% on record Q4 2021 earnings results.
- cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) stock is gaining more than 16% in pre-market trading today.
- Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) shares are jumping nearly 12% with the release of its earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2021.
- Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) stock is increasing by almost 12% as it continues a rally on news of delisting its ADS from the Nasdaq Excahnge.
- American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB) shares are getting an over 9% boost in early morning trading.
- MDJM (NASDAQ:MDJH) stock is running roughly 9% higher on no apparent news this morning.
- Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) shares are up close to 9% after releasing results for Q4 2021.
10 Top Losers
- Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) stock is plummeting more than 44% on a weak outlook in its most recent earnings report.
- Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) shares are diving about 31% following the release of its Q4 2021 earnings report.
- 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) stock is falling over 23% after releasing earnings for its most recent quarter.
- AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) shares are taking a more than 18% beating alongside the release of its fourth-quarter 2021 earnings report.
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) stock is decreasing over 15%, which continues recent negative movement for the company.
- Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) shares are heading more than 14% lower after providing investors with its Q4 2021 earnings results.
- Meihua International (NASDAQ:MHUA) stock is declining over 10% following its initial public offering (IPO) yesterday.
- Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) shares are slipping more than 8% after releasing results for Q4 2021.
- Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) stock is dipping over 8% with the release of its Q4 2021 earnings.
- Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down 8% after the release of its most recent earnings report.
