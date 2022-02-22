Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

Welcome back, investor! With the long weekend over it’s time to start another week of trading with the biggest pre-market stock movers for Tuesday!
Moving stock’s this morning is an acquisition deal, Truth Social launching, clinical trial updates, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC) stock is soaring more than 24% after former President Donald Trump’s Truth Social app launched on the App Store.
- Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) shares are surging over 22% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Black Rifle Coffee (NYSE:BRCC) stock is gaining more than 19% following a SPAC merger earlier this month.
- Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares are rising over 18% after the FDA lifted a hold on its vaccine clinical trial.
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) stock is increasing more than 18%, likely due to Truth Social’s launch.
- Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) shares are climbing 15% on no clear news this morning.
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) stock is getting an over 14% boost following news of an acquisition deal with Veritas Capital.
- ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) shares are running more than 13% higher in pre-market trading for Teusday.
- Imara (NASDAQ:IMRA) stock is jumping over 10% this morning.
- Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) shares are up more than 10% in pre-market trading.
10 Top Losers
- Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) stock is plummeting over 31% after the FDA refused to review a response letter from the company concerning one of its drug applications.
- Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:RUSL) shares are diving close to 30% as tensions overseas continue.
- Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) stock is taking a more than 24% beating as recent volatility continues to affect the shares.
- Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) shares are dropping over 19% after providing an update on a gene therapy trial Friday.
- Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) stock is falling more than 19%, also likely due to the potential war with Russia.
- Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) shares are decreasing nearly 19% after shares rallied following its recent SPAC merger.
- Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) stock is slipping over 17% as recent coverage calls the shares out as overpriced.
- GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA) shares are dipping more than 16% in pre-market trading this morning.
- Ozon Holdings (NASDAQ:OZON) stock is heading over 15% lower, which continues negative movement from Friday.
- Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 15% Tuesday morning.
