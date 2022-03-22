Cardano Price Predictions: How Far Can the ADA Crypto Go in 2022?

Among the big headline news shaking up the crypto world today is a newly announced fund from Grayscale Investments. This fund will feature many prominent smart contract blockchain networks, including the likes of Cardano (ADA-USD), Solana (SOL-USD), Avalanche (AVAX-USD) and Polkadot (DOT-USD), among others. Accordingly, investor interest around Cardano price predictions may be higher than usual.
Many investors may have seen this smart contract fund coming. After all, much of the growth in the crypto world comes from utility-generating projects. Smart contracts are the technical piece that allow for much of that utility to be created. Because of that, Cardano has become one of the key projects many investors are interested in.
Currently, Cardano’s unique smart contract-enabled proof-of-stake network is among the best in the world. The network is relatively fast and cheap, a benefit for projects based on smaller transactions. Accordingly, Cardano has become a top investment for many long-term altcoin investors.
And now, it appears Grayscale agrees. Like Solana, Cardano has a top weighting of 24% in the fund. As a core holding, Grayscale seems to believes ADA is one of the top altcoin projects out there.
So, with this news in mind, let’s see what the experts think of Cardano right now.
Cardano Price Predictions
For context, ADA currently trades at 97 cents per coin at the time of this writing.
- To start, WalletInvestor provides one-year and five-year ADA price targets of $1.98 and $6.28, respectively.
- CoinQuora gives Cardano a price target range between $1.52 and $3.18 for 2022.
- Finally, Capital.com cites a range of 2022 Cardano price predictions, from $1.04 to $1.70.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.