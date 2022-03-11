Is NVDA Stock a Buy? 3 Analysts Weigh In on Nvidia.

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock is on the move today as investors take interest in the graphics card and technology company.
While NVDA stock has been on a downward trend lately, that has less to do with the company’s performance and more a result of the current economy. The stock market has been rough with fears of a recession and sanctions on Russia looming over traders.
But maybe this decline in value for NVDA stock is instead a perfect opportunity for traders to take a position, or increase a current one in the company. Let’s see what analysts have been saying about NVDA stock lately.
Is NVDA Stock a Buy?
- Goldman Sachs starts us off with its analysts initiating coverage of NVDA stock earlier this week. This saw it place a “neutral” rating on the company and a price target of $245 per share. That represents a potential 8.1% upside from the stock’s closing price on Thursday.
- Rosenblatt Securities analyst Hans Mosesmann is up next with a reiterated “buy” rating for NVDA stock. Alongside that is a price prediction of $400 per share. That’s a possible 76.5% gain over the stock’s prior closing price.
- Mizuho finishes off our list with the firm continuing to hold a “buy” rating for NVDA stock. With that is a price target of $345 per share, which is a potential 52.3% increase over its previous closing price.
Looking at the wider coverage of NVDA stock, the current consensus rating is “buy” based on 30 analysts’ opinions. It’s also worth highlighting the consensus price prediction of $335.54 per share.
NVDA stock is up slipping slightly as of Friday morning after starting off up earlier today.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.