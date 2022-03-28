Is QS Stock a Buy Right Now? 3 Analysts Weigh In on QuantumScape Prices.

One company that is gaining a tremendous amount of interest today is QuantumScape (NYSE:QS). Shares of this solid-state battery manufacturer have soared more than 7% at the time of writing, on unusually high volume. For investors in QS stock, this move is a welcome reprieve from the otherwise negative price action seen over the past year.
Indeed, over the past 12 months, shares of QS stock have given up nearly 60% of their value.
Much of the sentiment around solid-state batteries has shifted dramatically over the past year. Why? Well, investors appear to be lowering their expectations as to when this technology will be viable. In other words, even supporters of the game-changing technology that QuantumScape specializes in think that it may take time.
Accordingly, expectations of future cash flow growth are increasingly being pushed out into further years, a reality that doesn’t square well with rising interest rates.
That said, what does Wall Street think?
Where Do Analysts Think QS Stock Is Headed?
For reference, QS stock currently trades at $18.60.
- JPMorgan’s Jose Asumendi recently reiterated a “hold” rating on QS stock, with a price target of $27 per share.
- Adam Jonas of Morgan Stanley also reiterated an “equal weight” rating, lowering his price target to $30 from $40 for QS stock.
- Finally, Baird analyst George Gianarikas maintained a “hold” rating, with a $20 price target on this stock.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.