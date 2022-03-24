Solana Price Predictions: How High Can PUBG Deal Take the SOL Crypto?

Recent price action with top proof-of-stake cryptocurrency Solana (SOL-USD) has been impressive, to say the least. Today, Solana has surged more than 7% higher on a rather bullish day in the markets. Accordingly, interest around Solana price predictions is picking up today.
This move appears to be the result of a number of key catalysts for Solana of late. Earlier this week, we reported on the inclusion of Solana as a key holding in the Grayscale Smart Contract Fund. Solana’s 24% weighting in this new investment product has shed more light on Solana’s network overall.
Solana is a fast-growing layer-1 network, upon which more and more DeFi projects are being built. That’s mainly due to Solana’s structure as a low-cost, high-throughput network. Reportedly, the network can handle tens of thousands of transactions per second. Compared to the industry, that’s very impressive.
Yesterday, more positive news has provided another catalyst for investors to consider. Popular video game publisher Krafton Partners, the company behind PUBG, announced a partnership with Solana Labs to look at bringing non-fungible tokens (NFTs) into its game. While still seemingly preliminary, this could be a big deal for investors in Solana.
With all this in mind, let’s take a look at where the experts think Solana could be headed.
Solana Price Predictions
For context, SOL currently trades at $102 per token, at the time of writing.
- Wallet Investor provides one-year and five-year price targets of $207 and $678, respectively, for SOL.
- Similarly, Gov Capital forecasts SOL could hit $486 in one year and $4,008 in five years.
- CoinPriceForecast provides a range of price targets, with one-year and five-year price targets of $233 and $587, respectively, for SOL.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.