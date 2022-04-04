A Tweet by OpenSea Teases a Potential NFT Windfall for Solana

Smart contracts platform Solana (SOL-USD) has bounced powerfully off the $80 level. Now, it could be headed for $200 as a kingmaker in the non-fungible token (NFT) space after a game-changing tweet.
Solana is among the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Launched in April 2020, its platform can process as many as 50,000 transactions per second. Furthermore, the transactions cost less than a penny, on average.
Yet, some folks would say Solana is underappreciated and deserves even more attention. Could a somewhat mysterious, but highly intriguing tweet entice more crypto traders into the fold? It’s definitely possible. Just recently, OpenSea tweeted a message that has generated plenty of buzz with more than 10,000 retweets.
OpenSea bills itself as “The largest NFT marketplace” where users can “Buy, sell, & discover the internet of goods.” That’s not empty bragging; OpenSea is quite popular among NFT enthusiasts.
In the aforementioned tweet, OpenSea mysteriously wrote little more than, “The best kept secret in web3.” However, a brief embedded video poses the question, “wen solana???” The video then shows tweets from people apparently requesting or demanding that Solana NFTs be added to OpenSea’s marketplace.
The video clip ends with, “APRIL 2022.” It’s not hard to connect the dots here. Probably, the answer to the question of “wen solana???” will be delivered this month.
Unfortunately, OpenSea did not provide an exact date for a possible launch of Solana NFTs. But then, maybe that’s not unfortunate. Maintaining a sense of mystery and anticipation could drive up the value of Solana NFTs and the SOL-USD price.
If and when OpenSea moves beyond the teasing phase, the Solana price could rise dramatically. The NFT trend isn’t likely to dissipate anytime soon, so there could be a prime buying opportunity here. Therefore, crypto investors should seriously consider a small position in Solana before OpenSea opens the floodgates.
On the date of publication, David Moadel did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.