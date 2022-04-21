THE TRADE OF THE DECADE

Today at 4 p.m. ET, one of America’s top traders reveals his pick for the #1 way to play this volatile market.

Thu, April 21 at 4:00PM ET
 
 
 
 
REGISTER FREE!

Draftkings Stock Still Isn’t a Buy Despite Strong Sportsbook Numbers

DKNG stock is still in very poor shape

By Steve Booyens Apr 21, 2022, 9:58 am EDT
DKNG stock - Draftkings Stock Still Isn’t a Buy Despite Strong Sportsbook Numbers

Source: Postmodern Studio / Shutterstock.com

Recent statistics released by New Jersey and Pennsylvania communicated an increase in sportsbook numbers. Despite being out of football season, Pennsylvania experienced 27.6% growth in February wagers versus 19.7% a year ago. Meanwhile, New Jersey booked $1.1 billion in wagers. Although sports betting has discovered systemic momentum, DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) stock still remains in a tight spot.

The company recently disappointed its investors with poor full-year guidance. DraftKings’ management expects an EBITDA loss of between $825 million and $925 million this year, significantly worse than the initial $699 consensus. The firm’s stale earnings estimate is likely due to rising input costs. Inflation is becoming a severe problem for most companies, especially DraftKings, as it is trying to fend off competitors while simultaneously striving for profitability. The company is facing a crowded industry and needs to expand quickly. However, this hasn’t been possible due to rising input costs.

A closer look at DKNG’s key metrics paints a clear picture of the firm’s growth struggles. To elaborate, the stock’s return on invested capital (ROIC) of negative 80.96% and its return on equity (ROE) of negative 70.68% indicates that its expansionary trend has stagnated. Growth stocks usually exhibit a high ROIC and ROE due to product differentiation; however, that certainly hasn’t been the case for DraftKings.

Another worrying sign is that DKNG stock is trading at an industry valuation premium as its price-to-sales and enterprise-value-to-sales ratios are at a peer surplus of 3.21x and 3.06x, respectively. DKNG’s market valuation isn’t justified; it is simply a case of investors getting ahead of themselves.

Yes, Sportsbook numbers are on the up, but that doesn’t mean a DKNG stock surge is warranted. DraftKings is in questionable shape amid economic headwinds. Furthermore, DKNG stock is poorly priced as it isn’t providing the necessary economic returns to its shareholders, which its key metrics convey. Whether you choose to buy, sell or avoid here is up to you, but I’m bearish for now.

On the date of publication, Steve Booyens did not hold any position (either directly or indirectly) in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Steve co-founded Pearl Gray Equity and Research in 2020 and has been responsible for institutional equity research and PR ever since. Before founding the firm, Steve spent time working in various finance roles in London and South Africa. He holds an MSc in Investment Banking from Queen Mary – University of London and is working towards his Ph.D. in Finance, in which he’s attempting to challenge the renowned Fama-French 5-factor pricing model by incorporating ESG factors. His articles are published on various reputable web pages such as Seeking Alpha, TipRanks, Yahoo Finance, and Benzinga. Steve’s articles on InvestorPlace form an interesting juxtaposition between mainstream opinion and objective theory. Readers can expect coverage on frequently traded stocks, cryptocurrencies, crowdfunding, and ETFs.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2022/04/dkng-stock-still-isnt-a-buy-despite-strong-sportsbook-numbers/.

©2022 InvestorPlace Media, LLC