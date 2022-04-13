SHIB: the Metaverse Launch Piles on the Good News for the SHIB Crypto

It’s been an eventful week for Shiba Inu (SHIB-USD) holders. The pupcoin favorite is seeing investors’ wildest dreams come to fruition via a Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) listing. But today, developers are keeping the good times rolling. The long-awaited listing is being joined by another piece of long-awaited news. SHIB: the Metaverse is becoming a reality today, as users get their first chance to bid on land.
E-trading platform Robinhood announced Tuesday that it would be accommodating SHIB trades, alongside Solana (SOL-USD), Compound (COMP-USD) and Polygon (MATIC-USD). Although it wasn’t the only crypto to benefit, all eyes were on the pupcoin nonetheless. Of course, the news brings to an end a hard-fought battle by SHIB enthusiasts, who have been campaigning for nearly a full year now to get their token listed on the platform.
The news led to a sizable spike in SHIB crypto prices. But it looks like developers are hoping to leverage the huge news to its advantage. As Robinhood trading allows SHIB to expand to a new demographic of crypto investors, it is trying to catch new investors’ attention further with the launch of an early access bidding feature for its metaverse.
SHIB: the Metaverse Launch Comes Hours After Blockbuster Robinhood Listing
Only hours after news of the Robinhood listing permeated the crypto world, Shiba Inu developers dropped a bombshell on SHIB die-hards. It looks like SHIB: the Metaverse will be coming sooner rather than later, as evidenced by last night’s announcement.
The project is rolling out its early access bid event for its incoming play-to-earn metaverse space. Those who own SHIB companion tokens Leash (LEASH-USD) or Shiboshi (SHIBOSHI-USD) will be able to access the exclusive land plot auction. Depending on the amount of LEASH one owns, one can buy between one and 100 land plots.
This announcement brings to fruition yet another long-awaited promise. SHIB developers announced plans for a metaverse back in January. The months since then have seen slow drips of information and cryptic teasers. The mobile-only play-to-earn virtual space is being developed in collaboration with mobile game developer Playside Studios.
In late March, a blog post provided the most detail yet into the space, signaling that a launch is fast approaching. This post gave users the official “SHIB: the Metaverse” title. It also provides insight into the land distribution and the districts in which users can choose to set up their camps.
As the announcement ripples across the SHIB community, the token is seeing a slight gain of about 2%. Transaction volume continues to ride high, with over $3 billion SHIB swapping hands today.
On the date of publication, Brenden Rearick did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.