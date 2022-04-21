Shiba Inu Price Predictions: Where Will Shibarium Take the SHIB Crypto?

Shiba Inu (SHIB-USD) price predictions are worth checking in on Thursday as crypto traders react to recent news today!
The big news exciting SHIB traders today comes from one of the crypto’s developers. Shytoshi Kusama recently promoted the Shibarium Layer-2 project in a Tweet. In it, he called it “the best opportunity to bring decentralization to all industries IRL and Digital.”
But what exactly is Shibarium? It’s a Layer-2 project proposed by Shiba Inu creator Ryoshi. The goal is to create Shibarium and then migrate SHIB tokens over to the new platform. This should allow for lower transaction fees for SHIB, which could expand its reach.
So when can SHIB fans expect Shibarium to launch? While there’s no hard date set for the launch of the Layer-2 project, it might not be too far off. Kusama said it will be “very soon” in a Discord message.
With Shibarium on the mind’s of crypto traders today, let’s take a look at the most recent price predictions for Shiba Inu.
Shiba Inu Price Predictions
- Let’s start with Gov Capital and its $0.00093 price prediction for SHIB a year from now.
- Next up we have WalletInvestor with its one-year price forecast of $0.00005045 for Shiba Inu.
- Finally, DigitalCoinPrice closes out our list with expectations for Shiba Inu to hit $0.0000371 in 2023.
SHIB is up nearly 1% over a 24-hour period as of Thursday afternoon.
Crypto traders looking for more insight on Thursday will want to keep reading!
InvestorPlace has all the most recent crypto news collected in one place for traders. That includes Tron (TRX-USD) price predictions, the latest Dogelon Mars (ELON-USD) breakdown, and a warning concerning VeChain (VET-USD). You can find out more from the following links!
More Thursday Stock Market News
- Tron Price Predictions: Where Will a Stablecoin Launch Take the TRX Crypto?
- Dogelon Mars Shows Meme Coin Investing Is Still a Lucrative Crypto Venture
- Steer Clear of VeChain After Its Spike on No News
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.