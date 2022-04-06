Terra (Luna) Price Predictions: Where Will the LUNA Crypto Go After Hitting New All-Time High?

Terra (LUNA-USD) price predictions are on the mind of crypto traders today after the coin hit a new all-time high on Tuesday.
Terra has been seeing steady growth over the last week alongside a crypto rally. That continued yesterday with the crypto hitting an all-time high of $119.18 per coin. While it has dipped lower since then, investors are still interested in where this crypto may go in the future.
With that in mind, we’ve rounded up some price predictions for Terra that traders will want to consider. Let’s get into them below!
Terra (LUNA) Price Predictions
- CryptoNewsZ starts us off with the weakest of the price targets for LUNA today. It’s only expecting the coin to reach between $78 and $85 in 2023.
- DigitalCoinPrice is up next with a much more bullish price prediction for Terra. It’s looking for the crypto to trade at an average price of $155.61 in 2023.
- WalletInvestor closes out the list with the most bullish price target for LUNA today. It’s estimating that the coin will climb to $211.32 over the course of one year.
So what exactly is Terra? It’s a public blockchain protocol with a focus on algorithmic decentralized stablecoins. This has it operating an ecosystem that brings decentralized finance (DeFi) to its users.
LUNA is down 5.7% over a 24-hour period as of Wednesday morning. Even so, it’s still up 26.3% since the start of the year.
Crypto traders looking for more recent news will want to keep reading!
InvestorPlace has all the latest crypto news investors need to know about with our daily coverage of the space. For Wednesday, that includes cryptos for speculators to watch, who is attending the Bitcoin Conference 2022, as well as the latest Shiba Inu (SHIB-USD) news. You can read all about this news by checking out the following links below!
More Crypto News for Wednesday
- 7 Cryptos to Buy for Speculators as Interest Rises in the Blockchain Space
- Bitcoin Conference 2022: 10 Celebrity Crypto Bulls Set to Take the Stage in Miami
- Can a Pair of Positive News Items Help Lift Shiba Inu?
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.