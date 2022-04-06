Bitcoin Conference 2022: 10 Celebrity Crypto Bulls Set to Take the Stage in Miami

Bitcoin Conference 2022 is about to begin and there’s going to be a large variety of celebrity speakers taking the stage this year.
The Bitcoin Conference 2022 is being held in Miami, Florida, and will last from Wednesday through Saturday. The main conference starts tomorrow but several events are being held today ahead of that. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) investors can attend the conference in person but there’s also a live stream for those that can’t make it.
This year several interesting names will be speaking at the conference. That includes celebrities, investors, social media influencers, and more. Let’s go over some to keep an eye on this year below!
Bitcoin Conference 2022: Celebrity Crypto Bulls to Watch
- Peter Thiel, co-founder of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR).
- Nayib Bukele, President of El Salvador.
- Cathie Wood, founder and CEO of Ark Invest.
- Dr. Jordan Peterson, professor, psychologist and author.
- Cynthia Lummis, U.S. Senator of Wyoming.
- Jo Jorgensen, Libertarian nominee in the 2020 presidential election.
- Andrew Yang, political candidate, businessman, attorney, and lobbyist.
- Serena Williams, a professional tennis player, businesswoman, and investor.
- Odell Beckham Jr., a professional football player, investor, and entrepreneur.
- Aaron Rodgers, quarterback for the Green Bay Packers.
These are just a few of the celebrities that will make an appearance at Bitcoin Conference 2022. You can follow this link to check out the full list of those attending.
BTC is down 4.4% over a 24-hour period as of Wednesday morning.
Investors seeking out more crypto news will want to stick around!
We’ve got all the hottest crypto news traders need to know about for Wednesday! That includes the latest additions to Solana (SOL-USD), what to know about Ethereum (ETH-USD) ahead of its 2.0 update, as well as cryptos that could explode in 2023. You can find all of that info at the following links!
More Crypto News for Wednesday
- Solana Has NFTs and Fund Managers Boosting it Now
- Ethereum Has What It Takes to Take Off Ahead of Its 2.0 Upgrade
- Which Crypto Will Explode in 2023? Here Are 3 Top Picks
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.