Voyager Token Price Predictions: Where Will the VGX Crypto Go Next?

Voyager Token (VGX-USD) price predictions are 0n the minds of crypto traders on Friday as the digital asset trends on social media.
Users over on Stocktwits are talking about the crypto but it’s unclear exactly what has them excited about the token today. What is worth noting is that heavy trading of VGX has the price of the cryptocurrency slipping today.
Voyager Token is the native cryptocurrency of the Voyager network. This is a financial blockchain that allows users to trade more than 100 digital assets. It also offers a debit card that lets users spend their crypto without first having to convert it to a fiat currency.
With those basics out of the way, let’s take a look at where experts expect VGX to head in the next year.
Voyager Token Price Predictions
- Gov Capital starts us off with a price forecast of $7.79 per token for the crypto one year from now.
- WalletInvestor is next on our list with a one-year price forecast of 10 cents for the token.
- DigitalCoinPrice finishes us off with a price prediction of $1.77 for Voyager Token in 2023.
VGX is down 10.3% over a 24-hour period as of Friday afternoon.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.