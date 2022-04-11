Why Is Luckin Coffee (LKNCY) Stock Up Today?

Today, popular — and embattled — Chinese coffee chain Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) is seeing some positive momentum. Shares of LKNCY stock have surged more than 3% higher today on a positive update regarding its bankruptcy proceedings.
As many investors may remember, Luckin Coffee was forced to seek bankruptcy following a high-profile accounting scandal which began in late-2020. The company filed for bankruptcy in February 2021, following a massive $180 million fine from regulators and concerns around lawsuits from U.S. creditors.
However, this saga, which has been ongoing for more than a year, has come to a close. Today, Luckin announced that the company has successfully emerged from all bankruptcy proceedings. Accordingly, investors looking for a beaten-down stock with upside appear to be targeting this over-the-counter name.
Let’s dive into what this announcement means for investors.
LKNCY Stock Surges With Bankruptcy in Rear-View Mirror
The conclusion of any major negative event such as a bankruptcy is generally a big win for a given company. In Luckin Coffee’s case, this bankruptcy has hung over it for quite some time. While the company has reportedly cleaned up its act, and has continued operating throughout these proceedings, the ability for investors to look forward and not back is being taken as a huge positive today.
Of course, there are some additional benefits to this whole ordeal coming to an end. The company’s restructuring has allowed investors to gain a clearer picture of its indebtedness moving forward. Accordingly, with these proceedings officially over, investors may be more keen on diving into this company’s financials moving forward.
Now, volatility will likely remain on the horizon for Luckin. This company is one that is operating in difficult times. Economic uncertainty, particularly in China, continues to hit its peers hard. However, value investors out for a deal may start to give LKNCY stock a hard look.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.