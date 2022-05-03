3 Cheap Cryptos With Amazing Price Target Predictions

- These 3 cheap cryptos have amazing price predictions that, if correct, could turn a small investment into a fortune over the next years
- The Sandbox (SAND-USD): Invest in the dynamics and future of the metaverse.
- Uniswap (UNI-USD): Empower decentralized trading and a growing network of DeFi apps.
- The Graph (GRT-USD): Bet on the growth of blockchain indexing and the Web3 ecosystem.
Finding the best altcoins to invest in is not an easy task. The cryptocurrency market has witnessed a broader selloff lately, so there are a lot of cheap cryptos to invest in. In this article, I’m covering three cheap coins with stunning price predictions. Some of them are expected to have triple-digit returns, which is enough to grow a small investment into a considerable amount of wealth.
The predictions certainly aren’t guarantees and you should take them with a lot of skepticism. Still, in the cryptocurrency market, you never know what to expect — Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was trading at $100 back in 2013 and exploded to nearly $70,000 in 2021. Some analysts who gave their predictions for crypto in 2022 felt a crypto crash was plausible due to important factors like regulatory woes and consistent high volatility.
VanEck predicted that the cryptocurrency market would experience more adoption in 2022, pointing to NFTs used for sports tickets, loyalty points and esports, and in general, digital assets should continue to evolve.
These three cheap altcoins could soar, but be prepared for them to crash, too. It’s hard to make predictions, but investing in these cheap cryptos in the long-term could pay off, as the cryptocurrency market could further mature over the next years.
|SAND-USD
|The Sandbox
|$1.30
|UNI-USD
|Uniswap
|$5.10
|GRT-USD
|The Graph
|17 cents
The Sandbox (SAND)
The Sandbox (SAND-USD) is a bet on the future of metaverse and NFTs. Players from all over the world can explore the Sandbox ecosystem, communicate and network, create and personalize their own characters and monetize them as part of a gaming experience. SAND is currently $1.30, down from $6 in early 2022.
Coin Price Forecast estimates that the Sandbox price will increase to $3 by the end of 2022 and to $5 by the end of 2023. It predicts a price of $20 in the next decade.
Wallet Investor predicts a 5-year price of $15.65, and PricePrediction is even more bullish with a maximum price of $43.24 in 2031.
Uniswap (UNI)
Uniswap (UNI-USD) supports decentralized trading services, making investing in cryptos an easy task, as the orders to buy or sell crypto are matched on a peer-to-peer basis. Uniswap solves potential liquidity issues with automated solutions. Uniswap’s price is currently approximately $5.10, declining from its 2022 starting point of $17.20.
But where is Uniswap headed next? CryptoNewsZ has a collection of price predictions.
BraveNewCoin estimates that by 2026 Uniswap may increase to $30 and even $40, representing a potential upside of 500% to 700%.
Crypto Ground is even more optimistic with a price of $67.41 by the end of 2025. Libertex is also very bullish with a price above $60 after a bull rally in 2023.
The Graph (GRT)
The Graph (GRT-USD) is “an indexing protocol for querying data.” It powers DeFi and Web3 applications that need to retrieve data.
Its goal is to support further the decentralized public infrastructure and its wider adoption. The Graph’s price is down to 17 cents from its price at the beginning of the year of approximately 66 cents.
CryptoNewsZ has highlighted several bullish forecasts for GRT’s price.
The News Crypto estimates that it may rise to $3.50 soon. GOV Capital predicts a price of 75 cents in a year, or a potential gain of 341%.
That being said, remember that predictions can turn out to be wrong. Trading Beasts estimated a price of $2.42 to $3.52 by the end of January, which did not materialize.
On the date of publication, Stavros Georgiadis, CFA did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.