Egg Price Predictions: How Much Will Your Eggs Cost in 2022?

- Egg price predictions are a hot topic with inflation affecting consumers.
- Egg prices have been increasing throughout the year as a bird flu affects flocks.
- This means prices will likely remain high this year.
Groceries are getting more and more expensive to buy and egg prices are of particular interest as we look over recent predictions.
The increase in egg prices comes from a few different factors. That includes inflation continuing to rise and pulling the prices of goods up with it. Supply chain issues have also been a problem and the war in Ukraine isn’t helping matters.
But those aren’t the only things keeping the price of eggs high. There’s also an increase in Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) across the U.S. that’s affecting those prices. While that will eventually pass, it could be some time before the price of eggs returns to normal.
Keeping that in mind, we’re diving into the latest egg price predictions. Let’s see what experts have to say about egg prices for the rest of 2022 below!
Egg Price Predictions
“The egg supply shock is real, and higher egg prices will undoubtedly continue for the remainder of 2022” — Kevin Bergquist, Wells Fargo sector manager of Food and Agribusiness Industry Advisors, told Food Institue.
It’s worth noting that egg prices might see a drop depending on how this HPAI goes. Prices could also head lower if consumers start eating away from home more. That could see prices decrease throughout the year.
We’ve got loads of other price prediction news that consumers are going to want to know about below!
Plenty of sectors are being affected by inflation and we’ve got all the latest details. That includes what to expect from grocery prices, mortgage interest rates, as well as gas prices in 2022. You can catch up on all of that at the following links!
More Thursday Stock Market News
- Grocery Price Predictions: How Much Will Your Groceries Cost in 2022?
- Mortgage Interest Rates Price Predictions: Where Will Mortgage Rates Go in 2022?
- Gas Price Predictions: How High Will Gas Prices Go in 2022?
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.