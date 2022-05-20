Kyber Network Price Predictions: Where Will the Red-Hot KNC Crypto Go Next?

- Kyber Network (KNC-USD) is rebounding today after a crash in April.
- The cryptocurrency looks poised for growth over the next year.
- Many experts are expecting it to reach pre-crash prices.
Kyber Network (KNC-USD) price predictions are on the minds of crypto traders lately as the digital currency rides higher on Friday.
Several cryptos have been performing well today in what looks like a recovery from the recent crypto crash. Kyber Network is among them with its tokens rising 15.6% over the prior 24-hour period Friday morning.
With interest in Kyber Network gaining today, it only makes sense to check in on its most recent price predictions. Let’s take a look at what experts are looking for from the crypto over the next year below!
Kyber Network Price Predictions
- CryptoNewZ starts off our list of price forecasts for KNC with a one-year prediction of $5.04 for 2023.
- WalletInvestor is next on our list with the website expecting the crypto to trade for $5.150 per token on year from now.
- DigitalCoinPrice joins our list as the publication expects KNC tokens to trade at an average price of $3.80 each in 2023.
- Gov Capital closes out our list of Kyber Network price predictions with a one-year estimate of $5.1904134464482 for the cryptocurrency.
All of these price predictions are looking good for Kyber Network compared to its current price of $2.66 per token. However, only time will tell if the crypto can meet expectations.
KNC is up 23.1% over the course of the last year.
Crypto investors seeking out the latest market news are in luck!
We’ve got all the hottest crypto news traders need to know about for Friday! A few examples include Sandbox (SAND-USD) price predictions, meme considers to consider investing in, as well as what’s going on with Terra (LUNA-USD) lately. You can read up on all of this news at the following links!
More Crypto News for Friday
- Sandbox Price Predictions: Where Will a Potential Coinbase Listing Take the SAND Crypto?
- The 7 Best Meme Coins to Buy for the Second Half of 2022
- LUNA Crypto Divides 9 Blockchain Bigshots as Terra Struggles to Survive
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.