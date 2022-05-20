Sandbox Price Predictions: Where Will a Potential Coinbase Listing Take the SAND Crypto?

- Sandbox is available for purchase on Coinbase but requires some extra steps.
- That includes having a self-custody wallet holding ETH.
- With this news, we’re diving into the latest price predictions for the gaming cryptocurrency.
Sandbox (SAND-USD) is a hot gaming crypto to keep an eye on with a possible Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) listing warranting a dive into the latest price predictions.
While Sandbox is available for purchase on Coinbase, there are a couple of extra hoops that users need to jump through first. That includes making sure they have another crypto in their wallet to purchase SAND tokens with.
Coinbase notes that Sandbox can be bought with Ethereum (ETH-USD). This requires users to first have a self-custody wallet. The crypto exchange has a guide that explains how to buy SAND tokens on its website.
Keeping this in mind, let’s take a look at where experts expect SAND to go with the latest price predictions below!
Sandbox Price Predictions
- Gov Capital starts us off with a one-year price estimate of $11.357422494524 per SAND token.
- Coin Price Forecast is next with the website expecting the crypto to reach $4.65 midway through 2023.
- WalletInvestor closes out our list with a one-year price prediction of $4.258 per share for Sandbox tokens.
Price predictions are looking good for Sandbox with all of them sitting well above its current price of $1.31.
SAND is up 7.1% over the last 24-hour period as of Friday morning. It’s also up 318.2% over the last year.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.