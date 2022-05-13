Shiba Inu Price Predictions: Where Can the SHIB Crypto Go as Altcoins Recover?

Today, investor interest in Shiba Inu (SHIB-USD) and Shiba Inu price predictions is surging. Perhaps that’s because the SHIB crypto has seen a massive 12% rally as the crypto market recovers. It’s been a rough go in the crypto market lately. Meme tokens have not received much in the way of love from investors.
There’s good reason for this. With a Federal Reserve intent on hiking rates, cheap liquidity that flooded the crypto market isn’t going to be cheap for much longer. Accordingly, risk-off sentiment is taking hold. Investors looking to de-risk their portfolios are doing so with the highest-risk assets first. Unfortunately, this means Shiba Inu is out, and “boring” investments are in.
That said, it’s never a boring day in the world of Shiba Inu. This token’s volatility provides traders and speculators with an incredibly volatile vehicle to play financial markets. Today’s outsized rally is just the latest example of what shifting investor sentiment can mean for this meme token.
With that said, let’s dive into where the experts see the SHIB crypto going from here.
Shiba Inu Price Predictions: What’s Next for the SHIB Crypto?
For context, SHIB currently trades at $0.000013 per token at the time of writing.
- Wallet Investor provides one-year and five-year price targets of $0.000041 and $0.00013, respectively, for SHIB.
- Similarly, Gov Capital forecasts SHIB could hit $0.0001 in one year and $0.00089 in five years.
- Finally, DigitalCoinPrice puts forward one-year and five-year forecast of $0.000019 and $0.0000307, respectively, for Shiba Inu.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.