Solana Price Predictions: Where Will the SOL Crypto Go After an Ugly Crash?

Solana (SOL-USD) price predictions are on the minds of investors lately as the crypto market experiences a major crash on Wednesday.
That market crash has been going on for the past couple of days and doesn’t look to be slowing. It’s dragging down more than just Solana with several other cryptos seeing their value plummet during that time.
So what’s behind this bad news for crypto traders? Greater market issues appear to be the cause. Among those are increasing interest rates, rising inflation, fears that a recession is just around the corner, the war in Ukraine, and more.
With all of this weighing down cryptos lately, some traders want to know what the future holds for SOL. Let’s dive into that with the latest Solana price predictions below!
Solana Price Predictions
- Let’s start this off with Gov Capital and its one-year price target of $286.13 for SOL.
- WalletInvestor is next on our list with the website expecting the crypto to trade for $121.543 per coin a year from now.
- Finishing off our Solana price predictions for today is DigitalCoinPrice and its 2023 forecast of $79.91 for the crypto.
SOL is down 17.5% over the previous 24-hour period. However, the crypto is still sitting 26.8% higher over the last year.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.