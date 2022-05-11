Shiba Inu Price Predictions: Where Will SHIB Go After Nasty Altcoin Plunge?

Shiba Inu (SHIB-USD) price predictions are worth checking in on today after the meme crypto experienced a major drop over the last few days.
It comes as no surprise that SHIB has been feeling the heat lately. A larger crypto market crash has seen just about every digital asset in the market drop. That includes Bitcoin (BTC-USD), Ethereum (ETH-USD), Dogecoin (DOGE-USD), and other major players in the space.
So what’s behind all of this? The crypto crash comes as investors continue to have concerns about the larger market. That includes fears over rising inflations, increases in interest rates, talk of an upcoming recession, as well as the war in Ukraine.
With all of this hammering cryptos lately, some investors wonder what the future holds for Shiba Inu. Let’s take a look at what the experts have to say about that below!
Shiba Inu Price Predictions
- Gov Capital starts off our list with a one-year forecast of $0.000046 per token.
- WalletInvestor is up next with the publication expecting SHIB to trade for $0.0000414 one year from now.
- DigitalCoinPrice closes out our Shiba Inu price predictions for today with an estimate of $0.0000207 per token in 2023.
SHIB is down 19% over the prior 24-hour period as of Wednesday morning. The crypto is also down 55.1% over the last year.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.