Take a Sip of Black Rifle Coffee Stock at a Surprisingly Low Price

- Black Rifle Coffee Company (BRCC) stock is currently trading at a discount.
- At the same time, Black Rifle is demonstrating impressive revenue growth and rapidly building its community.
- Investors with a tolerance for risk can consider a moderate position in the company’s stock shares now.
Looking for some tasty profits? Utah-headquartered Black Rifle Coffee Company (NYSE:BRCC) just might serve up some robust returns in the coming months. For the time being, BRCC stock is relatively cheap and has the potential to move higher.
Black Rifle is an unusual name for a coffee seller — no doubt about that. As you may have surmised, the company has a somewhat conservative attitude, though there is also strong emphasis on patriotism and freedom of speech.
In other words, Black Rifle focuses not only on serving great coffee, but also on defending the First and Second Amendments. Some traders might not be fully on board with BRCC stock if their values don’t align with Black Rifle’s, and that’s perfectly fine.
Still, you might consider putting your political leanings aside for a moment as Black Rifle Coffee has an intriguing business model. At the end of the day, you just might choose to wager your capital on Black Rifle irrespective of your political beliefs.
|BRCC
|Black Rifle Coffee Company
|$13.42
What’s Happening with BRCC Stock?
First of all, we should observe that BRCC stock is currently trading at a nice discount. If you’re just discovering Black Rifle today, then you’re in luck. The stock has been as high as $34, but recently came down to the $13 area. It is basically a half-off sale, though the window of opportunity might not last too much longer.
Of course, you shouldn’t buy a stock just because it’s trading at a steep discount. You wouldn’t buy a cup of coffee just because it’s cheap, would you? It’s the quality that matters the most. And when it comes to quality, Black Rifle refuses to compromise. Other coffee chains might be akin to factories, but Black Rifle’s coffee is roasted in-house daily. All of the company’s coffee beans have an “83-point grade or higher,” and Black Rifle’s coffee has been known to outperform its peers on key flavor criteria.
As a result, Black Rifle Coffee Company is poised to capture a sizable swath of the $4 billion online coffee market, while also broadening its “outpost” (brick-and-mortar location) network. For instance, the company recently opened its third brick-and-mortar store in Georgia.
Focus on Mission and Values
We’ve touched upon the premium quality of Black Rifle’s coffee. However, the strongest bull case for BRCC stock will be built on Black Rifle’s emphasis on its growing community.
Values are foundational to the company’s business. Black Rifle is unapologetically committed to supporting America’s veterans, active-duty military and first responders. Plus, with every purchase made, Black Rifle finds ways to give back to the community.
As Black Rifle Coffee founder and Chief Executive Officer Evan Hafer put it, “People overwhelmingly want to buy from companies who share their values, and BRCC’s mission is one everyone can get behind.”
Still, investors will surely want to know whether all of this translates to robust revenue growth. The answer is definitely yes and there is data to prove it.
In 2021’s fourth quarter, Black Rifle Coffee Company generated $71.8 million in net revenue, up 19.9% year-over-year. Furthermore, the company increased its net revenue 42.2% year-over-year during full-year 2021 to a total of $233.1 million. For full-year 2022, Black Rifle envisions further revenue growth to a total of $315 million.
What You Can Do Now
Whether you agree with the company’s politics or not, you can still invest in Black Rifle Coffee Company. The company is clearly in growth mode. Just bear in mind that startup beverage businesses can be risky. So, it is wise to maintain a moderate position size in BRCC stock if you choose to make an investment.
All in all, Black Rifle serves its customers more than just a cup of really tasty coffee. There is a sense of community and shared values and beliefs. That is something investors can get behind. This company currently earns a “B” rating in my Portfolio Grader.
On the date of publication, neither Louis Navellier nor the InvestorPlace Research Staff member primarily responsible for this article held (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.