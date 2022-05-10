Terra Price Predictions: Can the LUNA Crypto Recover From the Latest Crypto Crash?

Terra (LUNA-USD) price predictions are on the minds of traders as they react to the recent crypto crash pulling prices lower today.
General fears about the state of the market have been doing a number to cryptos these last couple of days. That includes concerns about rising inflation, increasing interest rates, a possible recession, and other factors.
With that crash, several major cryptos saw their prices plummet. Terra was among them and that’s continuing with even lower prices today. It’s gotten so bad that stablecoin TerraUSD (UST-USD) even lost its $1 peg yesterday. That’s the second time this has happened in 2022.
Keeping all of that in mind, investors want to know where LUNA prices are heading in the future. We’re here to help with a roundup of the most recent price predictions for the crypto below!
Terra Price Predictions
- Coinpedia starts us off with the website expecting LUNA to trade between $131.93 and $256.65 when 2023 comes to a close.
- CryptoNewZ is up next with its 2023 price targets for the crypto ranging from $78 and $85 per coin.
- Gov Capital joins our list with its price prediction for Terra sitting at $166.04 one year from now.
- WalletInvestor closes us out with a one-year price forecast of $150.946 for LUNA.
LUNA is down 46.9% over the prior 24-hour period as of Tuesday morning but is still up 102% over the last year.
