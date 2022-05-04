The 7 Best Startups You Can Buy on Wefunder Right Now

- Investing in startups is one of the best ways to get in early on potentially groundbreaking ideas.
- Uptip is enabling cashless tipping.
- Apotheka is offering bio-metric NFTs of athletes.
- Beetexting offers text message services to businesses.
- Accrew is a banking app that unifies accounts and offers DeFi features.
- Cheeterz Club sells stylish, affordable reading glasses targeted at an older audience.
- Boxx Builder produces container homes at an affordable cost.
- Riff is making carbon-neutral energy drinks.
Investing in startups can be an alternative way to seek returns outside of the stock market or other global financial markets like the bond, forex, precious metals and commodities markets. The tough question is how to find the best startups to invest in.
One of the greatest benefits to investing in startups is that with a very small amount of capital — often just $100 — you can become a shareholder in startups that are trying to build the future. Another benefit to investing in startups is the endless choice of companies across sectors like technology, software, food and retail.
Each of these startups will soon close their fundraising campaigns. Before investing, perform further due diligence. You should fully understand the risks associated with startup investing before deciding to become a shareholder in any of these companies. Here are the best startups to invest in on Wefunder right now:
Uptip
Uptip is changing how tipping works. A shift is evident from paying with cash to a modern cashless world. This trend gained momentum during Covid-19 and lockdowns. Tipping is very important for workers and society. It has benefits not only for workers but also for customers, workplaces and enterprises.
Tipping generates extra income for workers, while at the same time they increase their service quality to get those tips. Customers get to express both their generosity and feedback to the workers, workplaces like hotels get to have a higher staff retention rate and enterprises add an extra convenience to their employees with tipping.
Uptip offers a smartphone app for smart and easy cashless tipping in a few steps. Users scan QR codes, select their desired amount to tip, use secure payments like a wallet on their smartphone or a credit card and can use a rating system to offer additional information.
Uptip estimates that by 2026 it could generate $85 million in revenue and have built 10,000 SaaS subscribers.
The minimum investment in Uptip on Wefunder is $100.
Apotheka
Apotheka is creating NFTs with unique features for owners. These digital assets are focused on the sports industry and quantify players’ performance and health data. These specific NFTs are built on Ethereum (ETH-USD) blockchain and combine a player’s data points, performance and statistics, offering a whole new experience for sports and monetization opportunities.
The players get guaranteed ownership with both transferable and non-transferable rights options. Health data can be made available to fans to place bets based on biometric data and to analyze training sessions to reach specific performance goals.
Apotheka is making money by offering licenses and subscriptions, monetizing fans’ engagement and selling healthcare data and research to biotech and insurance companies.
The patented proprietary technology developed by Apotheka is targeting the NFT market that reached more than $40 billion in 2021, providing a link between blockchain technology and the sports industry.
The minimum investment in Apotheka on Wefunder is $100.
Beetexting
Beetexting is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) product that allows companies to communicate via text messaging with their customers. Why text over email or phone calls? Text messaging can help teams at companies to remain focused on their customers, serve them better and build better relationships.
Marketing texts can be customized to offer a convenient, personal way of communication to make customers happy. The features include automated marketing sequences, scheduled messages, pay-by-text, collection of reviews, an effective way for teams to chat, shared inboxes and the transfer of conversations. Beetexting as a service has already grown to $27,000 in annual recurring revenue having more than 40 customers.
The A2P (application-to-person) messaging market the company is targeting is growing fast and is expected to grow at a compounding annual growth rate of 4.32%. The firm targets the U.S. and Canada Serviceable Available Market (SAM), which was $20.7 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $26.2 billion in 2028.
The minimum investment in Beetexting on Wefunder is $250.
Accrew
Accrew is a profit-sharing mobile bank that wants to change the traditional banking system. By becoming a member, you also become a shareholder. Some of the features Accrew offers are a high-yield checking account, high-yield savings account, lower fees compared to traditional big banks, crypto-equity rewards, DeFi high yield accounts and the ability to link to all your accounts, make transfers and check your account transactions.
Users of Accrew get rewarded in multiple ways. They receive crypto-equity rewards when signing up and get debit card rewards and referral rewards. Notably, users can liquidate their crypto-equity rewards at any time into their checking accounts.
The profit-share potential is generous and makes sense for active members. There is also a charity feature that allows for donations into charities of the user’s choice.
You can easily manage all your accounts with one app and make financial decisions for budgeting and spending more easily. Accrew is mostly targeting millennials and young people between the ages of 20 and 35 with an average income of $35,000 to $75,000.
The minimum investment in Accrew on Wefunder is $100.
Cheeterz Club
Aging is inevitable from the moment we are born. At the age of 40, you may need to wear glasses for reading, but this is not a worrisome fact of life. Rather than being stressed by this natural effect for most people you could do what Cheeterz Club says and “cheat on age” by wearing affordable, stylish, high-quality eyewear.
Being in the age Cheeterz Club mentions, I find both aging and eyewear to be fascinating. After all, wearing glasses for reading is an expression of style, fashion and even humor. The secret sauce of Cheeterz Club is offering low-cost, high-quality eyewear to take the concept of aging less seriously.
The company offers lenses that are very relaxed in terms of having the least distortion of any non-glass lens and features like scratch-proof, anti-reflective hydrophobic and oleophobic lenses.
For users that spend hours working on personal computers, there are blue light lenses available on all frames. I personally use blue light filters on my glasses and have seen my eyes being more relaxed compared to previous glasses without this extremely useful filter.
The minimum investment in Cheeterz Club on Wefunder is $100.
Boxx Builder
Boxx Builder builds affordable container homes that have both high quality and are customizable to suit your personal preferences. The firm is disrupting the home building industry by offering great value and a scalable business. As homes in the U.S. market are becoming more and more expensive Boxx Builder provides stylish, affordable homes with all modern amenities.
One of the best parts of these container homes is that you can easily add more space to them as you grow. There are many choices to upgrade and customize your home. It’s even possible to build a hybrid home, one that gets both traditional construction and container construction.
If you think that these container homes are small, you may be surprised to know that they are not, as the average Boxx home is 3 bedrooms and has 2 baths, for a total of 1440 square feet.
The company is socially responsible and donates $1,000 per each Boxx home sold to Gold Star Children, a not-for-profit organization raising awareness for children whose parents were either killed or died serving in the U.S. military and helpings former military service members with employment opportunities.
The minimum investment in Boxx Builder on Wefunder is $100.
Riff
Riff is a plant-powered energy drink targeting the U.S. energy drink market, which is projected to grow at a rate of 5.5% annually from 2020 to 2027 and is projected to reach $28 billion.
Riff Energy+ is a ready-to-drink climate-friendly beverage that supports sustainability being the U.S. first certified carbon-neutral energy drink. Its drinks use cascara, the fruit that surrounds a coffee bean on the plant.
The company estimates that the Riff Energy+ revenues are expected to grow by 1,300% this year and reach more than $35 million by 2026. The company is investing in its e-commerce business and is expected to generate monthly sales of $17,000 by the end of this year.
If you believe that endorsements by celebrities are important for marketing goals, then it is good to know that Riff is backed by NFL champion Vernon Davis. The firm plans to use organic and paid traffic along with brand ambassadors on social media to boost sales growth.
The minimum investment in Riff on Wefunder is $100.
On the date of publication, Stavros Georgiadis, CFA did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.