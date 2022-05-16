Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

Welcome back and get ready for another busy week of trading as we start it off with the biggest pre-market stock movers for Monday!
A couple major deals, earnings reports, and more have stocks on the move today.
Let’s jump into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI) stock is soaring close to 27% alongside heavy trading this morning.
- Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) shares are gaining more than 17% thanks to a $337.5 million deal and its Q1 earnings report.
- Alkaline Water Co (NASDAQ:WTER) stock is surging over 16% on no clear news this morning.
- HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) shares are rising more than 16% in pre-market trading.
- Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) stock is increasing over 15% due to a $2.2 billion deal with Diamondback Energy.
- CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) shares are climbing more than 14% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) stock is heading over 14% higher ahead of its earnings report later today.
- American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) shares are jumping more than 14% this morning.
- Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) stock is getting an almost 14% boost this morning.
- Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) shares are up over 13% as it continues a rally from Friday.
10 Top Losers
- Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) stock is diving more than 32% following a rally on Friday.
- Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) shares are dropping over 21% on news that the EU plans to end its Covid-19 deal with the company.
- Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) stock is tumbling more than 16% after a rally on the prior day of trading.
- Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) shares are falling nearly 16% in pre-market trading.
- Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) stock is taking an over 15% beating, which continues negative movement from Friday.
- Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) shares are decreasing more than 11% after rallying with the release of its Q1 2022 earnings report.
- Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) stock is declining over 11% after running higher late last week.
- PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) shares are slipping more than 10% as it prepares to release earnings this morning.
- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) stock is dipping over 9% this morning.
- AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 9% after rallying on Q1 results Friday.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.