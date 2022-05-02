Why Is Better Therapeutics (BTTX) Stock Up 30% Today?

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) stock is rising higher on Monday despite a lack of news from the biotechnology company.
While there’s no news from the company today, we are seeing heavy trading of its shares. As of this writing, more than 25 million shares of the stock have been traded. That’s quite the jump compared to the company’s daily average trading volume of about 182,000 shares.
So without any news from the company, what’s behind this massive increase in trading volume? It looks like investors can thank retail traders for boosting shares of BTTX stock higher today. There’s plenty of chatter concerning the stock on social media.
While BTTX shares are on the rise right now, investors may not want to start chasing it right now. There’s no guarantee the stock will continue rising and all it’ll take is one quick dump to drop the prices of the shares again.
This is something we’ve seen happen plenty of times in the past as investors pump up shares of penny stocks only to dump them later for a profit. This can leave unsuspecting traders holding the bag if they aren’t careful.
BTTX stock is up 28.3% as of Monday morning but is down 75.5% since the start of the year.
