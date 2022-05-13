Why Is OTR Acquisition (OTRA) Stock Up Today?

OTR Acquisition (NASDAQ:OTRA), a special purpose acquisition company, is climbing 5.5% in morning trading. Shares were up as much as 130% in the pre-market session. OTR has agreed to merge with Comera Life Sciences and shareholders approved the deal on May 10. After the merger occurs, relatively few shares of Comera will trade on the Nasdaq exchange.
Comera is developing “self-injectable” biologics. More specifically, the company says that it plans “to maximize the true potential of life-changing biologics by empowering patients to administer their own medicine via a single, simple injection.”
OTRA Stock Pops on Redemption News
In a May 10 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, OTR Acquisition reported that entities with nearly 9.7 million shares of OTR stock voted in favor of the deal, while entities with only 177,000 shares opposed the transaction.
According to the May 10 SEC filing, the SPAC has 13.24 million shares of common stock outstanding. However, owners of 10.279 million shares have “exercised their right to redeem their shares.” As a result, it appears that Comera will have a low float of approximately 3 million shares outstanding when it begins trading on the Nasdaq.
In general, a great deal of volatility has been exhibited by firms that, after merging with SPACs, have a relatively low number of shares trading on public exchanges. Many retail investors have generally been interested in buying the shares of such companies.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, Larry Ramer did not hold any position (either directly or indirectly) in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.