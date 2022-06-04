The NEW ERA of Crypto Is Beginning… Start Preparing NOW

4 Stocks to Buy That Could Make You a Millionaire

These four high-risk stocks could be millionaire makers

By Steve Booyens Jun 8, 2022, 10:41 am EDT
  • High-risk investing could pay off if done objectively.
  • Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC): The renewable energy rush could see LAC become a prominent breadwinner in the primary sector.
  • Teledoc Health (NYSE:TDOC): TDOC is officially a value stock. Integration cost reduction could send the stock surging.
  • Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST): With over 780 mining rights and claims, AUST could hit the big time soon.
  • Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ): An Uber-type concept that has gained traction with 224.5% year-over-year revenue growth.
Stocks to buy - 4 Stocks to Buy That Could Make You a Millionaire

Source: Epic Cure / Shutterstock

Becoming a millionaire investor is not an easy feat and it’s a possibility rather than a probability. Nevertheless, with solid research and knowledge of overlooked assets, it can be done. I often screen for “under the radar” stocks. You see, the big guys on Wall Street require a stock to hold low-risk properties to be considered a credible investment prospect. That’s great news for us retail investors as it allows us to make “smart money stage” moves. The stocks selected in this article could add value to most portfolios. However, invest with caution as they can be highly volatile!

Here are my top four stocks to buy that could make you a millionaire:

Ticker Company Price
LAC Lithium Americas Corp. $25.42
TDOC Teladoc Health, Inc. $36.08
AUST Austin Gold Corp. $1.67
HLBZ Helbiz, Inc. $0.99

Stocks to Buy: Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC)

smartphone with logo of Canadian company Lithium Americas Corp on screen

Source: Wirestock Creators / Shutterstock.com

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) is a lithium exploration company with projects spanning the U.S. and Argentina. The firm’s primary objective is to serve the renewable energy boom as a market leader. Renewable mining stocks are hot commodities at the moment as they operate in an industry with high barriers to entry, allowing a select few firms to profit.

LAC recently released its latest investor presentation and revealed a robust capital structure with $492 million of cash on its balance sheet. Lithium America’s dry powder allows it to expand rapidly while increasing its shareholders’ residual value.

Teladoc Health (TDOC)

Teladoc Health (TDOC) logo on a mobile phone screen

Source: Piotr Swat / Shutterstock.com

It’s official, Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) stock is now a value play. The stock is trading at a 1.64x discount to its book value, implying that investors are missing out on big time intrinsic value. Furthermore, the firm’s acquisition-type business model allows it to increase its synergies exponentially with the passage of time, subsequently adding value to its income statement. Moreover, TDOC’s integration costs are subsiding with its first-quarter report conveying a 40% year-over-year decrease in the line-item, suggesting that profitability could be around the corner.

Much of TDOC stock’s fate is down to the current market environment. I believe we’ll see a surge in struggling, undervalued stocks once economic circumstances find calm. In turn, this could cause stocks, such as TDOC, to skyrocket.

Stocks to Buy: Austin Gold Corp. (AUST)

a cart filed with gold in a gold mine

Source: Shutterstock

I spotted this stock while searching for assets trading below their initial public offering prices. Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST) focuses on exploration and mineral property rights in Nevada with its initial project, Kelly Creek, holding six claims and access to 138.2 kilometers of land in the Kelley Creek Basin. Furthermore, the firm holds lucrative interests in the Fourmile and Lone basins, which contain a cumulative 777 lode mining claims.

Investing in an early exploration-stage mining firm is a risky bet. However, the payoff could be significant. Austin Gold sets itself apart with a team that has built-up several mining projects in the past, including Pretium Resources, SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM), and Uranerz Energy.

In essence, I’d say that AUST stock is a meme stock with tangible value.

Helbiz (HLBZ)

A row of Helbiz (HLBZ) bikes.

Source: MarbellaStudio / Shutterstock.com

Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) is a micro-mobility company situated in Italy and the United States. The firm provides a service that offers a fleet of electronic motorbikes for instant use. HLBZ stock’s prospects are looking up. The firm recently reported its first-quarter results and revealed $3.31 million in revenue, a 224.5% year-over-year increase. Furthermore, the company’s free cash flow and earnings-before-interest-and-tax have surged by 22.44x and 1.63x, respectively, during the past year. 

Helbiz is an extremely risky bet. However, the asset provides an opportunity to jump in at an early stage before institutional money starts flowing in.

On the date of publication, Steve Booyens did not hold any position (either directly or indirectly) in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Steve co-founded Pearl Gray Equity and Research in 2020 and has been responsible for institutional equity research and PR ever since. Before founding the firm, Steve spent time working in various finance roles in London and South Africa. He holds an MSc in Investment Banking from Queen Mary – University of London and is working towards his Ph.D. in Finance, in which he’s attempting to challenge the renowned Fama-French 5-factor pricing model by incorporating ESG factors. His articles are published on various reputable web pages such as Seeking Alpha, TipRanks, Yahoo Finance, and Benzinga. Steve’s articles on InvestorPlace form an interesting juxtaposition between mainstream opinion and objective theory. Readers can expect coverage on frequently traded stocks, cryptocurrencies, crowdfunding, and ETFs.

