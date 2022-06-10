Dear SOFI Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for July 12

SoFi (NASDAQ:SOFI) investors are going to want to keep an eye on the financial company’s stock when July 12 rolls around next month.
That’s when SoFi plans to hold its annual shareholder meeting. A bit of news worth noting is it seeking a vote for a reverse stock split. This wouldn’t be for a split to take place, but rather to give the Board of Directors approval to do one if they so choose.
So what kind of reverse stock split is SoFi aiming for? The company doesn’t say the exact ratio but instead offers a range between a one-for-two and a one-for-10 reverse stock split. It also doesn’t say when this split may occur.
According to the company’s filing, it’s considering a reverse stock split for three reasons. The first is to increase the price of its stock in hopes of drawing in high-value investors. The second reason is to improve its perception as an investment security. Finally, the company believes a higher stock price could lead to better deals and partnerships.
SOFI stock isn’t doing so hot on Friday following the reverse stock split news. Shares are seeing weak trading with only around 24 million moving as of this writing. That’s below its daily average trading volume of about 50.5 million shares.
SOFI stock is down 3.2% as of Friday afternoon and is down 62.3% since the start of the year.
