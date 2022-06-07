The NEW ERA of Crypto Is Beginning… Start Preparing NOW

New evidence reveals 98% of all cryptos could soon vanish and the remaining 2% will usher in a new era and mint a new wave of millionaires. On June 14, Charlie Shrem & Luke Lango will reveal the #1 crypto leading the charge.

Tue, June 14 at 7:00PM ET
 
 
 
 
REGISTER FREE

HOOD Stock News: Proposed SEC Rules Send Robinhood Shares Lower

Payment for order flow may become a thing of the past -- and so may Robinhood

By Chris MacDonald, InvestorPlace Contributor Jun 7, 2022, 2:56 pm EDT
  • Today, Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) saw its stock price officially fall 90% below its 52-week high.
  • This comes on proposed rule changes from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that would limit payment for order flow.
  • Robinhood's business model has already been under pressure, with this being the latest negative catalyst.
Robinhood's mobile app logo is displayed on a smartphone screen. Robinhood stocks
Source: OpturaDesign / Shutterstock.com

Today, Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) stock is down 6% on news of proposed rule changes from the SEC.

It has been an absolutely abysmal year for investors in HOOD stock. From its peak of $85, shares have sunk to around $8.5o per share today. This move represents 90% downside from its peak, one of the most incredible moves among large-cap stocks on the Nasdaq this year.

Todays’ move lower in HOOD stock comes after the SEC announced proposed changes to how the stock market operates. These rule changes would require brokerages like Robinhood to send orders to be auctioned to various trading firms. This would allow for increased competition for orders and improved prices for small investors and public companies.

These regulatory changes seem to make sense, at least from a high level. By making the market more efficient, all market participants stand to better share in the gains of rising equity prices over time. However, it seems that the HOOD stock price disagrees with this view.

Let’s dive into why HOOD investors aren’t cheering on this announcement.

What Do SEC Rule Changes Mean for HOOD Stock?

Robinhood’s business model relies on payment for order flow. This controversial practice involves the selling of buy or sell order data to wholesalers, who can in turn allow high-frequency trading firms and others to front run trades. In layman’s terms, this means the “little guy” gets nickel-and-dimed on transactions, with Robinhood receiving a fee for every order sent to said wholesaler.

For Robinhood, one of many brokerages providing zero-cost trades, this is how business is done. But the proposed SEC rule changes could completely change the game. Being forced to charge fees may turn off many small investors from the platform. And given Robinhood’s ability to attract first-time investors with zero-cost trades, the move toward fee-based trades may significantly hamper its ability to acquire new customers.

Overall, Robinhood’s core business has been hit hard this year, due to a range of both macro and company-specific factors. This is simply the latest headwind HOOD stock investors are pricing in.

On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Chris MacDonald’s love for investing led him to pursue an MBA in Finance and take on a number of management roles in corporate finance and venture capital over the past 15 years. His experience as a financial analyst in the past, coupled with his fervor for finding undervalued growth opportunities, contribute to his conservative, long-term investing perspective.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2022/06/hood-stock-news-proposed-sec-rules-send-robinhood-shares-lower/.

©2022 InvestorPlace Media, LLC