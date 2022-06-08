The NEW ERA of Crypto Is Beginning… Start Preparing NOW

New evidence reveals 98% of all cryptos could soon vanish and the remaining 2% will usher in a new era and mint a new wave of millionaires. On June 14, Charlie Shrem & Luke Lango will reveal the #1 crypto leading the charge.

Tue, June 14 at 7:00PM ET
 
 
 
 
REGISTER FREE

Is XRP Crypto a Good Investment Now? No, There’s Too Much Uncertainty.

Ripple could file an IPO, but this does not solve its problems and could magnify them

By Stavros Georgiadis, CFA, InvestorPlace Contributor Jun 8, 2022, 8:58 am EDT
  • Ripple (XRP-USD) is considering the idea of filing an IPO after ending the SEC lawsuit.
  • CEO Brad Garlinghouse has announced important news investing in the carbon trading segment and NFTs but it's not enough.
  • CEO does not expect many cryptocurrencies to survive in the future, and XRP could be one of the ones in danger.
xrp - Is XRP Crypto a Good Investment Now? No, There’s Too Much Uncertainty.

Source: Shutterstock

Ripple (XRP-USD) has been a case study in the cryptocurrency market, but not a positive one. There is an ongoing SEC lawsuit that started in December 2020 “by suing the company and two of its top execs for allegedly issuing and selling unlicensed securities in the form of the XRP cryptocurrency.”

The SEC case against Ripple could end in 2023. To me this is a long time, and the shadow of the lawsuit can continue causing uncertainty in a year when the cryptocurrency market has been weak. I predict it could be facing even more selling pressure, as there is a risk-off investor mood caused by the tighter Federal Reserve monetary policy.

Is XRP crypto a good investment now, as it is down 50% in 2022 and has lost 30% in the past month? There is good news in Ripple, but I consider the bad news to be more important. Therefore, I do not think XRP at just under 40 cents has bottomed, nor that it is a buy.

XRP-USD Ripple $0.3985

Ripple Filing for an IPO? Why?

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse told CNBC that it will “explore the possibility of an initial public offering once its lawsuit with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has ended.”

I am trying to find out a rationale for this idea. First, the history of an SEC lawsuit is damaging the credibility of Ripple.

Second, going public is all about transparency, regulations and delivering results. Your fundamentals get scrutinized and you must adhere to rules such as timely and accurate reporting of financial performance. Ripple, by filing an IPO, will be considered a security. It calls into question the concept of decentralization, which is a cornerstone for cryptocurrencies.

What could Ripple achieve if it files for an IPO? Most probably the answer is raise tons of cash to grow. But would you trust a company with a recent SEC lawsuit? I would not.

XRP Has Important News

Ripple has announced a significant investment of $100 million in carbon trading. The goal is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. This is an opportunity that has plenty of value and potential.

On the other hand, the focus on the NFT (non-fungible token) market, which Garlinghouse considers to be both undervalued and underhyped is a very risky business decision. Allocating $250 million to start the Creator fund to explore NFTs on the XRP Ledger is a very questionable business move. I believe the NFT market is full of irrational exuberance, ready to burst. I could start selling my own NFTs, pictures of me writing my articles for InvestorPlace valued at $50,000 each. I expect zero sales. This is the hard truth.

Why? The price requested is illogical. A $5 price tag may generate some sales. This huge difference is in my opinion the reality behind NFTs — they are way too overvalued.

 Ripple CEO Expects Not Many Cryptocurrencies to Survive

The belief that not many cryptocurrencies will survive in the long -run, was expressed earlier by Ethereum (ETH-USD) co-founder Gavin Wood. That idea was supported by Garlinghouse.

This scenario poses a lot of challenges for XRP. First, if it materializes, XRP could be at large risk itself. Second, a trend that will show the majority of cryptocurrencies to disappear will probably create a wave of selling pressure on the cryptocurrency market, and XRP could move in tandem heading lower.

XRP faces quite some risks now. Avoid it as most factors are more negative than positive now.

On the date of publication, Stavros Georgiadis, CFA  did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Stavros Georgiadis is a CFA charter holder, an Equity Research Analyst, and an Economist. He focuses on U.S. stocks and has his own stock market blog at thestockmarketontheinternet.com. He has written in the past various articles for other publications and can be reached on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2022/06/is-xrp-crypto-a-good-investment-now-no-theres-too-much-uncertainty/.

©2022 InvestorPlace Media, LLC