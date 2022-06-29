Lytus Technologies (LYT) Stock Plunges Another 20%

By Larry Ramer, InvestorPlace Contributor Jun 29, 2022, 11:42 am EDT
  • Lytus (LYT) stock is plunging for a second straight day.
  • No news explaining the retreat of the shares has surfaced.
Lytus Technologies (NASDAQ:LYT) stock is sinking 17% to $5.77 in early trading today after nosediving nearly 90% yesterday. No news explaining the plunge has surfaced.

Yesterday, the shares hit their all-time low of $5.15. On Monday, the shares reached a record high of $47.06.

What to Know About LYT Stock

The company launched its IPO on June 15. It “primarily provides content streaming and telecasting services to over 8 million active users located across India.” Lytus “also delivers telemedicine services through relationships with local health centers.”

It was originally supposed to obtain $30 million from the IPO of LYT stock, according to information published in April. Ultimately, however, the company had to settle for proceeds of just $12.4 million.

In March, the company reported that it had “over 8 million active users located all across India.” Lytus explained that “Through our platform, our customers are well connected via customer premises equipment … devices/set top boxes … and have access to multi-dimensional services including telemedicine service.”

The company expects to add new products and innovative technologies in the future. Lytus — which acquired Global Health Sciences, an American telemedicine company — wants to provide telemedicine services to the many Indians who lack adequate healthcare services. The company is staffing its local clinics with nurses who will “assist” the doctors who are speaking with patients over the internet.

Lytus had $1.9 million of revenue in fiscal 2021.

“We believe that our deep understanding and local expertise have enabled us to create solutions that address the needs and preferences of our consumers in the most comprehensive and efficient way,” Lytus reported.

On the date of publication, Larry Ramer did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Larry Ramer has conducted research and written articles on U.S. stocks for 15 years. He has been employed by The Fly and Israel’s largest business newspaper, Globes. Larry began writing columns for InvestorPlace in 2015. Among his highly successful, contrarian picks have been GE, solar stocks, and Snap. You can reach him on StockTwits at @larryramer.

