PolySwarm Price Predictions: Where Will the Red-Hot NCT Crypto Go Next?

Among the cryptocurrencies taking the market by storm today is PolySwarm (NCT-USD). A little-known crypto with a market cap around $32 million, this token has surged approximately 30% over the past 24 hours in early afternoon trading. Accordingly, interest in PolySwarm price predictions is surging.
Notably, this cryptocurrency was featured at the European Blockchain Conference today. Given this crypto’s size, any sort of positive marketing is a good thing. That’s probably the primary driver behind NCT’s performance today.
However, there are also some intriguing aspects of PolySwarm investors may want to take a look at.
PolySwarm is a crowdsourced, blockchain-based threat intelligence marketplace. This crypto project looks at ways of detecting threats, such as hacks and malware, at an early stage. This allows developers of various projects to take action on said threats before any damage is done.
Given the increased volume of attacks we’ve seen in the crypto space of late, PolySwarm is a project that could continue to see increased attention. Of course, there are other projects aimed at solving similar issues. However, over time, this space could increase in size dramatically, driving further investment.
Let’s dive into where the experts see PolySwarm heading from here.
PolySwarm Price Predictions
For context, NCT crypto currently trades at 2.1 cents per token, at the time of writing.
- Wallet Investor provides one-year and five-year price targets of 4.2 cents and 14.2 cents, respectively, for NCT.
- Similarly, Gov Capital projects NCT could be worth 3.6 cents in one year and 19 cents in five years.
- Finally, DigitalCoinPrice projects PolySwarm could average 3.1 cents in 2023 and 5 cents in 2027.
