Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

- Earnings reports have shares on the move today.
We’re preparing for another busy day of trading with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Friday!
Earnings reports, a CEO interview, stock offerings, and more have shares moving this morning.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Marygold Companies (NYSEMKT:MGLD) stock is soaring more than 39% alongside heavy trading.
- Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) shares are gaining over 30% as they also see increased trading activity this morning.
- Biote (NASDAQ:BIOT) stock is surging more than 20% in pre-market trading this morning.
- Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) shares are increasing close to 18% with the release of its earnings report for the first quarter of 2022.
- Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) stock is climbing over 17% after showing off disinfection products yesterday.
- StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) shares are rising more than 16% following the release of a Q1 2022 earnings report.
- AIM ImmunoTech (NYSEMKT:AIM) stock is running over 14% higher this morning.
- Quanergy Systems (NYSE:QNGY) shares are heading more than 11% higher in pre-market trading.
- India Globalization Capital (NYSEMKT:IGC) stock is getting a nearly 11% boost in early morning trading.
- Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) shares are up over 9% ahead of an interview with its CEO this morning.
10 Top Losers
- Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG) stock is plummeting more than 39% after announcing an underwritten public stock offering.
- TC BioPharm (NASDAQ:TCBP) shares are diving over 35% after pricing a public stock offering.
- JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) stock is dropping more than 19% with the release of its Q1 fiscal 2023 earnings report today.
- Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN) shares are falling about 9% on no clear news this morning.
- Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) stock is decreasing 9% as it continues through bankruptcy.
- Helius Medical Tech (NASDAQ:HSDT) shares are declining 8% this morning.
- Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR) stock is losing over 7% of its value in early morning trading.
- Youdao (NYSE:DAO) shares are dipping more than 7% on no clear news this morning.
- Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) stock is slipping over 7% despite a lack of news today.
- Zhong Yang Financial (NASDAQ:TOP) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 7%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.