Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

We’re starting off the day with an overview of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Thursday!
We’ve got earnings reports, public stock offerings, business agreements, and more to go over.
Let’s jump into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- WISeKey (NASDAQ:WKEY) stock is rocketing more than 99% after undergoing a reverse stock split.
- Blue Hat Interactive (NASDAQ:BHAT) shares are surging over 67% after canceling a planned public stock offering.
- Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) stock is soaring more than 48% as it prepares to release an earnings report this morning.
- Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) shares are gaining over 20% on no clear news this morning.
- ETFMG Prime 2X Daily Inverse Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SINV) shares are increasing more than 19% in pre-market trading.
- Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) stock is climbing over 19% ahead of its presentation at the HCU Network America, Organic Acidemia Association and Propionic Acidemia Foundation 2022 Conference this weekend.
- Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) shares are rising more than 17% as it continues to rally alongside heavy trading.
- NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) stock is jumping about 17% this morning.
- NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) shares are getting an over 13% boost after a major shareholder further increased their stake.
- Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) stock is up more than 11% on new time charter agreements.
10 Top Losers
- Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) shares are diving over 18% after pricing a stock offering.
- Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD) stock is tumbling more than 10% as it continues to pull back from a rally on recent news.
- Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) shares are taking an over 9% beating after rallying higher on Wednesday.
- Lytus Technologies (NASDAQ:LYT) stock is falling more than 9% as shares continue to rally higher following its public debut last week.
- Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) shares are dropping over 9% after announcing a proposed public offering.
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) stock is decreasing by roughly 9% Thursday morning.
- Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS) shares are declining 9% after releasing earnings for the first quarter of 2022.
- Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) stock is dipping more than 8% after announcing a date for its upcoming earnings report.
- JX Luxventure (NASDAQ:LLL) shares are slipping over 7% as it retreats from a rally yesterday on share buyback and sale agreement news.
- Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI) stock closes out our pre-market stock movers down more than 7%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.