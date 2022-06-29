Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI) Stock Spikes 20% on Positive Clinical Data

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) stock is flying higher on Wednesday following the release of positive clinical trial data!
This data comes from the company’s Phase 2b/3 Pruritus Relief through Itch-Scratch Modulation (PRISM) trial. That trial was testing the use of Haduvio to treat prurigo nodularis. This is an inflammatory skin disease that causes extremely itchy rashes.
Trevi Therapeutics notes that 25% patients taking Haduvio met the study’s primary endpoint, as compared to 14% from the placebo group. Haduvio patients also saw a significant improvement in “ItchyQoL” compared to placebo. 55% of Haduvio patients also saw at least a 1-category improvement on the Prurigo Activity Scale compared to 38% of placebo patients.
Jennifer Good, president and CEO of Trevi Therapeutics, said the following about the results in a press release.
This positive trial in prurigo nodularis, along with the highly statistically significant data from the interim analysis of our Phase 2 trial in IPF chronic cough that we presented earlier this year, further supports our belief that Haduvio could potentially benefit patients across a broad range of refractory chronic pruritic and cough conditions.
TRVI stock is also seeing heavy trading this morning following the clinical trial news. This has some 39 million shares on the move as of this writing. That’s well above the company’s’ daily average trading volume of about 706,000 shares.
TRVI stock is up 20.5% as of Wednesday morning.
