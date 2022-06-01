Voyager Token Price Predictions: Where Will the Red-Hot VGX Crypto Go Next?

- Voyager Token (VGX-USD) is gaining today alongside heavy trading.
- This comes despite a lack of news for the cryptocurrency.
- As a result, we’re checking in on the latest VGX price predictions.
Voyager Token (VGX-USD) is on the move today with increasing interest in the crypto and we’re diving into the most recent price predictions for it!
There’s no specific news behind the increase in VGX today. Instead, it looks like more traders are taking note of the crypto as we see a recovery among certain altcoins in the space. Coming with this is heavy trading of Voyager Token with a 655.9% increase over the prior 24-hour period.
Keeping that in mind, let’s go over the most recent price predictions for Voyager Token below!
Voyager Token Price Predictions
- Kicking off our list is Gov Capital and its one-year price forecast of $6.52 for VGX.
- Next up is WalletInvestor and it’s expecting the price of this crypto to reach 10 cents one year from now.
- Finally, we have DigitalCoinPrice and its average price prediction of $1.56 for Voyager Token in 2023.
The price predictions for Voyager Token are mixed when you consider it’s trading for $1.06 as of this writing. It’s also worth noting that the token is currently up 31.4% over the prior 24 hours as of Wednesday afternoon.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.