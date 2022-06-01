NuCypher Price Predictions: Where Will the NU Crypto Go After Major Rally?

- NuCypher (NU-USD) price predictions are of interest to investors today.
NuCypher (NU-USD) is a hot topic with traders today as it heads higher and that has us checking in on the latest price predictions for the crypto.
There’s no specific news tied to NuCypher today to explain the extra interest. Instead, it looks like hype across social media is behind the crypto’s rise today. It’s also worth noting that heavy trading is affecting the crypto with that figure being up 23,488.8% over the past 24 hours as of Wednesday morning.
With the extreme interest in NU today, it only makes sense to see where the experts believe the crypto is heading over the next year. Let’s get into that below!
NuCypher Price Predictions
- Gov Capital starts off our price forecasts for NU with a one-year prediction of $1.51 per token.
- Next up we have WalletInvestor and its estimate of 32 cents for the crypto one year from now.
- Closing out our list of NuCypher price predictions is DigitalCoinPrice with an average estimate of 43 cents for 2023.
Looking at those price predictions, experts are expecting the crypto to gain over the next year. That’s based on its price of about 28 cents as of this writing.
NU is up 70.2% over the past 24-hour period as of Wednesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.