AAPL Stock: When Are Apple Earnings 2022?

Investors in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock are anxiously waiting for the company’s upcoming earnings report, which is set to take place on Thursday.
According to the tech company’s website, investors can expect earnings for the fiscal third quarter to release after markets close that day. This will have Apple following up the release with a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern.
What can investors expect from the upcoming Apple earnings report? Wall Street expects the giant to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.16 on revenue of $82.6 billion. For comparison, AAPL reported EPS of $1.30 alongside revenue of $81.4 billion in Q3 2021.
Investors will be watching Apple for signs of slowing business due to the current economy. The company has already revealed plans to reduce hiring as it feels the impact of inflation on the economy. Adding to that pressure are rising interest rates, fears of a recession and the rising value of the U.S. dollar.
While Apple has mostly been immune to these factors so far, experts predict the company will start showing signs of impact. That means traders might see slowing sales growth — and other negatives — in the upcoming earnings report.
AAPL stock is down slightly as of Monday morning. Shares have dropped about 15% since the start of the year.
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.