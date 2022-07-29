Dear GETY Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for Aug. 10

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) stock is a hot topic on Friday, and investors will want to keep an eye on it when Aug. 10 rolls around!
That’s when the company intends to release its earnings report for the second quarter of 2022. This will be its first earnings report since going public via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger earlier this week.
So what can investors expect from that earnings report? Wall Street is currently estimating earnings per share of 21 cents on revenue of $242.8 million for the second quarter of the year.
While GETY stock initially dropped following its public debut, shares have been rising higher in a recent rally. This saw it experience a more than 200% increase during trading today.
The increase in price of GETY stock comes alongside heavy trading of its shares. As of this writing, more than 10 million shares have changed hands. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 340,000 shares.
While that increase is massive, investors may want to hold off on taking a stake in the company. It’s completely possible retail traders are manipulating the price of the stock in an effort to pump and dump shares after the SPAC merger on Monday.
GETY stock is up 146.3% as of Friday afternoon.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.