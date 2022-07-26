Ethereum Price Predictions: How Far Down Will the Coinbase Probe Take ETH?

Ethereum (ETH-USD) price predictions are worth checking in on today as investors react to an investigation into Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN).
The probe into Coinbase comes from the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC). According to the commission, the crypto exchange conducted multiple unregistered securities offerings. Coinbase denies these claims, arguing that it does not list securities on its platform.
All of this news has crypto traders wondering what the investigation will mean for their holdings. COIN stock is already falling hard on the news. To go along with that, several cryptos are also falling today, including ETH.
With that in mind, let’s see what the SEC probe could mean for Ethereum price predictions below!
Ethereum Price Predictions
- DigitalCoinPrice starts us off with an average price estimate of $2,034 for the crypto in 2023.
- Gov Capital expects ETH to trade for about $3,874 per coin one year from now.
- WalletInvestor closes out our Ethereum price predictions with a one-year forecast of roughly $2,917.
Despite the recent SEC probe, the future still looks bright for ETH. These three price predictions for Ethereum are all bullish, implying upside from the crypto’s trading price of about $1,385 today. Still, it’s worth mentioning that ETH is down 9% over the prior 24-hour period as of this writing.
There’s more crypto news that traders are going to want to know about below!
InvestorPlace has traders covered with all of the latest crypto news for Tuesday! A few examples include cryptos trading at a discount, an update on Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and funding news for Aptos Labs. You can learn all about these topics at the following links!
More Tuesday Crypto News
- 7 Cryptos Trading at a Massive Discount Right Now
- Obscure Indicator Shows Why $20K is Important for Bitcoin
- Aptos Labs Raises $150M in Attempt to Revive Meta Platforms’ Dead Diem Crypto
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.