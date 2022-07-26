Louis Navellier’s Bold New Income Project

On July 28, investing legend Louis Navellier will go “live” from InvestorPlace headquarters to reveal his new breakthrough… what he’s calling his Make Cash Now Project.

Thu, July 28 at 4:00PM ET
 
 
 
 
Details Here

Ethereum Price Predictions: How Far Down Will the Coinbase Probe Take ETH?

ETH will likely rise despite a new SEC investigation

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jul 26, 2022, 1:05 pm EDT
  • Ethereum (ETH-USD) price predictions are a hot topic among crypto traders today.
  • The U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) just launched an investigation into Coinbase (COIN).
  • This has some traders wondering if the probe will harm ETH in the long term.
A concept image of a virtual coin based on the Ethereum logo representing Ethereum Price Predictions.

Source: Filippo Ronca Cavalcanti / Shutterstock.com

Ethereum (ETH-USD) price predictions are worth checking in on today as investors react to an investigation into Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN).

The probe into Coinbase comes from the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC). According to the commission, the crypto exchange conducted multiple unregistered securities offerings. Coinbase denies these claims, arguing that it does not list securities on its platform.

All of this news has crypto traders wondering what the investigation will mean for their holdings. COIN stock is already falling hard on the news. To go along with that, several cryptos are also falling today, including ETH.

With that in mind, let’s see what the SEC probe could mean for Ethereum price predictions below!

Ethereum Price Predictions

Despite the recent SEC probe, the future still looks bright for ETH. These three price predictions for Ethereum are all bullish, implying upside from the crypto’s trading price of about $1,385 today. Still, it’s worth mentioning that ETH is down 9% over the prior 24-hour period as of this writing.

There’s more crypto news that traders are going to want to know about below!

InvestorPlace has traders covered with all of the latest crypto news for Tuesday! A few examples include cryptos trading at a discount, an update on Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and funding news for Aptos Labs. You can learn all about these topics at the following links!

More Tuesday Crypto News

On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2022/07/ethereum-price-predictions-how-far-down-will-the-coinbase-probe-take-eth/.

©2022 InvestorPlace Media, LLC