Polygon Price Predictions: Where Will Disney Take the MATIC Crypto?

Polygon (MATIC-USD) has been an intriguing crypto to watch for investors. However, today there’s a particularly tremendous amount of interest brewing in Polygon price predictions. That’s because Polygon has a unique catalyst that investors are pricing in right now.
Polygon has surged more than 20% over the past 24 hours on reports that the project has been accepted into a Disney (NYSE:DIS) accelerator program. This program looks to bring technology solutions like augmented reality (AR), non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and artificial intelligence to Disney.
The fact that Polygon’s technology and team have been targeted by Disney is certainly something to be considered. After all, Disney has an eye for long-term innovation. It has been at this game for almost a century now.
Of course, it also helps that the crypto sector is rallying big today. With many cryptos in the green, investors appear to be focusing on tokens with real catalysts. This Disney accelerator program looks like one of more compelling catalysts in crypto right now.
Let’s dive into where the experts see MATIC headed from here.
Polygon Price Predictions
For context, MATIC currently trades at about 70 cents per token.
- WalletInvestor provides a one-year price target of $0.035 for Polygon.
- Gov Capital is more bullish, projecting that MATIC could be worth $3.83 in one year and $19.86 in five years.
- Finally, DigitalCoinPrice suggests that Polygon could average at $1.06 in 2023 and $1.50 in 2027.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.