Polygon Price Predictions: Where Will Terra Project Migrations Take the MATIC Crypto?

Polygon (MATC-USD) is a hot topic among crypto traders on Monday as projects from Terra (LUNA-USD) have started migrating to the blockchain.
There are currently more than 48 projects making the switch from Terra to Polygon. This follows the problems that the former ran into with the price of its stablecoin being unable to maintain value.
It’s also worth mentioning that these projects switching doesn’t come out of nowhere. Polygon Studios announced back in May that it had created a multimillion-dollar fund for the sole purpose of helping projects switch from Terra to Polygon.
Keeping all of that in mind, now seems like a perfect time to check out the latest price predictions for Polygon. Let’s get into that below!
Polygon Price Predictions
- DigitalCoinPrice starts off our list with an average price prediction of 86 cents for 2023.
- WalletInvestor is next with the website expecting MATIC to trade for 3.5 cents one year from now.
- CoinPedia joins our list with a 2023 price prediction of $1.334 per coin for Polygon.
- Coin Price Forecast closes out our list with a 2023 mid-year estimate of $1.08.
So how do those price predictions for Polygon stack up? The future looks mostly bright for MATIC considering its price of 57 cents as of this writing. It’s also worth noting that MATIC is up 2% over the prior 24-hour period as of Monday morning.
Investors looking for more crypto news are in the right place!
InvestorPlace offers up all of the latest crypto news traders need to know about for Monday! A few examples include a breakdown of Bitcoin (BTC-USD) versus stablecoins, an update from TRX (TRX-USD), and more. You can find all of that crypto news below!
More Monday Crypto News
- Bitcoin vs. Stablecoins: Who’s the Top Contender in the Payment Revolution?
- Tron Founder Justin Sun Claims He’s ‘Ready to Serve’ Struggling Crypto Companies
- 7 Cryptos to Sell to Escape the Crypto Contagion
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.