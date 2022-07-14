Quant Price Predictions: How Much Higher Can the QNT Crypto Go?

Among the various cryptocurrencies surging higher today is Quant (QNT-USD). Moving 12% higher at the time of writing, investors are growing interested in Quant price predictions given the trajectory this token is on — at least, over the near-term.
After all, the crypto sector has been beaten up of late. A range of macro headwinds have led most investors to avoid this sector. As portfolios get de-risked and investors flee for safety, cryptos such as Quant appear to be among the first assets investors are looking to divest.
That said, there is a lot of interest around Quant, and for good reason. This crypto project aims to connect blockchains that previously couldn’t speak to each other. Indeed, the problem of interoperability in the crypto world is big. Quant is one project many have their eye on as a key player in potentially resolving many of these issues.
Accordingly, it appears interest from long-term investors is driving this token higher today. Quant’s movement is on heavy volume, suggesting whales are getting into the game. With this in mind, let’s dive into where the experts see this project headed from here.
Quant Price Predictions
For reference, QNT currently trades around $94 per token.
- Walletinvestor provides a one-year price forecast of $54.20 per token for QNT.
- Similarly, Gov Capital projects QNT could be worth $247.72 in one year and $1,384 in five years.
- Finally, DigitalCoinPrice suggests QNT could average $138.66 in 2023 and $228.81 in 2027.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.