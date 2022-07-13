Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

We’re starting off the day with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for Wednesday!
Moving stocks this morning are a merger agreement, proposed stock offering, expansion news, clinical trial data, and more.
Let’s jump into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Ironsource (NYSE:IS) stock is rocketing more than 63% on news of a merger agreement.
- TDH Holdings (NASDAQ:PETZ) shares are soaring over 30% after withdrawing a proposed stock offering.
- Biomx (NYSEMKT:PHGE) stock is surging more than 16% with the most recent news being its plans to delist from the Israel stock exchange.
- Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) shares are gaining over 16% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) stock is climbing more than 15% on no clear news this morning.
- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) shares are rising over 15% as it continues a recent rally.
- Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) stock is increasing more than 10% despite a lack of news today.
- CN Energy Group (NASDAQ:CNEY) shares are getting an over 10% boost this morning.
- EzFill Holdings (NASDAQ:EZFL) stock is jumping more than 9% after announcing an expansion to its commercial fleet business.
- Obsidian Energy (NYSEMKT:OBE) shares are up over 9% in pre-market trading for Wednesday.
10 Top Losers
- Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) stock is plummeting more than 57% on preliminary topline data from a clinical trial.
- Applied Genetic (NASDAQ:AGTC) shares are diving over 52% after pricing a public stock offering.
- Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) stock is sinking more than 44% following results from a Phase 2 clinical trial.
- TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) shares are tumbling over 33% after announcing the expiration of a tender offer with Athene Merger.
- Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) stock is taking a more than 31% beating after entering into a warrant exercise transaction with holders.
- VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) shares are falling over 11% as it retreats from a rally yesterday on new executive news.
- Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:AMPE) stock are dropping close to 11% on no apparent news today.
- Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON) shares are decreasing more than 10% this morning.
- Xos (NASDAQ:XOS) stock is sliding over 10%, which continues its negative movement this week.
- Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 9% after a rally late in trading Tuesday.
