The 10% Jump in Tesla Stock Was Wild, But Not Unreasonable

July 21 was an eventful day for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) as traders pushed TSLA stock up around 10% in a single day. It’s up to each investor to decide whether the stock can keep going higher over the coming weeks. Yet, Tesla’s second-quarter 2022 financial and operating results certainly paint a bullish picture.
Sometimes, a CEO can be so dynamic and/or controversial that investors forget to pay attention to the company itself. This may be the case with Tesla, as CEO Elon Musk certainly is a lightning rod with strong opinions.
You might have heard Musk opine on cryptocurrencies or discuss whether a recession is coming. He seemingly always has something to say. However, investing in Tesla means owning a stake in an electric vehicle (EV) business, first and foremost. As it turns out, that business is doing quite well, and there’s data to prove it.
|Ticker
|Company
|Recent Price
|TSLA
|Tesla
|$804.76
A Huge Day for TSLA Stock
So, here’s the scoop. After Tesla released its results for Q2 2022, traders drove TSLA stock up from $742 to $815. That’s nearly a 10% gain in a single trading session.
Some folks might balk at the idea of buying a stock after such a swift run-up. They may wonder if it was purely based on hype and frenzy. However, the skeptics have complained about Tesla’s share price being too high for years. Mostly likely, they missed out on massive gains as the stock kept on marching higher.
Frankly, it might not be useful to talk about price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios and other old-school valuation metrics when it comes to Tesla. This is a growth company like none other, so investors have to think differently when evaluating Tesla.
As they say, you can’t argue with the data. If Tesla is still growing as a business, then the skeptics don’t really have a leg to stand on. So what does the data tell us?
Most Impressive Quarter in Years
Let’s start with an appetizer of top-line results. During 2022’s second quarter, Tesla generated $16.9 billion in revenue, up 42% year-over-year. This result slightly beat Wall Street’s consensus estimate of $16.5 billion. Sounds like Tesla’s firing on all cylinders, doesn’t it?
Turning to the bottom line, Tesla’s diluted GAAP-measured earnings-per-share totaled $1.95 for the second quarter of 2022. Meanwhile, the analysts were only expecting $1.81 per share, so that’s a beat for Tesla.
These results are outstanding when we consider Tesla’s obstacles this year, such as supply-chain constraints and the spread of Covid-19 in China, where Tesla has a famous “giga-factory.” With all of that in mind, CFRA analyst Garrett Nelson called Q2 2022 “perhaps Tesla’s most impressive quarter in years considering the daunting challenges it faced.”
What You Can Do Now
Now, Tesla has to demonstrate that it can maintain this growth pace. That’s easier said than done, but Tesla’s no ordinary EV maker.
Whatever may be in store for Tesla, you can count on it being fast-paced and exciting. As for TSLA stock, it will make swift moves sometimes, but the company’s results speak for themselves — and they’re saying that Tesla is worth investing in for the long term.
On the date of publication, neither Louis Navellier nor the InvestorPlace Research Staff member primarily responsible for this article held (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.