Why Is Aditxt (ADTX) Stock Up 74% Today?

Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) stock is soaring 74% to 28 cents in late morning trading on much heavier-than-usual volume. The rally of ADTX was sparked by positive preclinical data reported by the company today.
Specifically, Aditxt stated that a toxicology study of its ADI-100 immunotherapeutic drug had yielded good results. According to the company, the study showed no indications that the drug causes premature death. There were also “no signs of local intolerance, no test item-related influence on clinical signs, body weight and body weight gains, food consumption, biochemistry or urinalysis.” Finally, the test yielded no “anti-nuclear antibodies, no macroscopic post-mortem findings, [and] no changes in histopathology.”
Aditxt reported that the results will provide important evidence as it seeks approval for clinical tests of ADI-100 in humans. Thus, this data brings the company one step closer to human trials.
What is ADI-100? The drug is a treatment for issues involving the “rejection of transplanted organs, skin allografting, autoimmune diseases and allergies.” According to the company, it “consists of two DNA molecules, which together restore immune tolerance in autoimmune disease and establish tolerance in allogeneic skin transplantation applied in large skin wounds.” ADI-100 works by “modulating the immune system by restoring/inducing tolerance.”
According to Aditxt, this process is unique and provides certain safety benefits due to the lack of immunosuppression needed.
ADTX Stock: Additional News
On April 5, the company announced it had signed a revenue-sharing deal with Cellvera. Aditxt is acquiring Cellvera. According to the agreement, Aditxt will receive up to “10% of net sales of products and services collected by Cellvera” and others firms to which Aditxt has loaned money. The revenue obtained by Aditxt under the deal will not exceed $30 million.
Cellvera “holds exclusive worldwide rights (except Japan) to a broad spectrum oral antiviral drug targeting COVID-19 and 11 other infectious diseases,” Aditxt reported.
Despite today’s rally, ADTX stock has tumbled 48% this year and nearly 90% over the last 12 months.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, Larry Ramer did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.