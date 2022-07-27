XYO Price Predictions: Where Will the Red-Hot XYO Crypto Go Next?

XYO (XYO-USD) is taking off on Wednesday and we’re checking out what’s behind that and the latest price predictions for the crypto!
First off, note that XYO is a crypto focused on technology protocol. This has it working to properly validate and value data. This gives it a big focus on data ownership and giving users more control over how their information is shared online.
So why is the crypto rising higher today? While there’s no specific news behind that increase, it’s worth noting that XYO is seeing incredibly heavy trading today. As of this writing, its trading volume was up more than 1,523% over the previous 24-hour period.
With that in mind, let’s take a look at the latest price predictions for XYO below!
XYO Price Predictions
- Gov Capital starts off our list with an estimate of 3.1 cents per token one year from now.
- WalletInvestor joins the list next as it holds a one-year forecast of $0.000829 for the crypto.
- DigitalCoinPrice closes out our price predictions for XYO with an average estimate of 1.5 cents for 2023.
Those price predictions are mixed compared to XYO’s trading price of 1 cent as of this writing. It’s also worth mentioning that the price of XYO has increased 56.7% over the previous 24-hour period as of noon Wednesday.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.