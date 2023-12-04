Why Is Garden Stage (GSIW) Stock Down 38% Today?

Garden Stage (NASDAQ:GSIW) stock is falling on Monday following the pricing of an initial public offering (IPO) for the holding company’s shares.
The IPO for GSIW stock saw the company sell 2.5 million shares of GSIW stock for $4 per share. That saw the stock climb 155% higher during normal trading hours on Friday.
However, GSIW stock is no giving up some of those gains as the excitement of its IPO dies down. As a result, the company’s shares have fallen 37.9% as of Monday morning.
As for recent stock market movement, the stock saw roughly 5 million units change hands during normal trading hours on Friday. Following that, only about 111,000 shares have been traded as of this writing.
What to Know About the GSIW Stock IPO
The Garden Stage IPO saw the company raise $10 million in gross proceeds. The company could also get more if underwriters exercise their 45-day option to acquire another 375,000 shares of GSIW stock.
Garden Stage also already has plans for these funds. The company includes to use them to build on its underwriting and placing services, start offering securities margin financing services, increasing IT infrastructure and capacity, expanding asset management, as well as increasing securities dealing and brokerage services coverage in the U.S. Funds not used in these ways will go toward general corporate purposes.
